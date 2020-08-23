THL Credit (FCRD) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

THL Credit (NASDAQ: FCRD) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare THL Credit to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for THL Credit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 THL Credit Competitors 460 1029 814 42 2.19

THL Credit currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.69%. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.76%. Given THL Credit’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million -$24.61 million 3.84 THL Credit Competitors $152.91 million $49.05 million 6.13

THL Credit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than THL Credit. THL Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. THL Credit pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.0% and pay out 81.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% THL Credit Competitors -114.68% 5.65% 2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

THL Credit rivals beat THL Credit on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

