TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMMFF shares. Laurentian reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TMAC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMMFF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

