Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TOL opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.73. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

