TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $698.28 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Kucoin, Neraex and OpenLedger DEX. TRON has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $698.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00129008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01663335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00187550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Zebpay, Kucoin, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, OEX, OTCBTC, LBank, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, IDAX, CoinExchange, Coinrail, RightBTC, DDEX, Tokenomy, Indodax, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Cobinhood, Liquid, CoinFalcon, Rfinex, Cryptopia, BitForex, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Liqui, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Braziliex, Gate.io, Exmo, Cryptomate, Bibox, CoinEx, IDCM, Allcoin, Exrates, CoinBene, BitFlip, CoinTiger, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Ovis, Livecoin, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Koinex, Huobi, Coindeal, Coinnest, YoBit, Mercatox, WazirX, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Neraex, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

