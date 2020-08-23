TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.35 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, CoinBene and DragonEX. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and $16.35 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.60 or 0.05410786 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014282 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

