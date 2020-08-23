Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$50.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$43.24 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

