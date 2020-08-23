U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

USB opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

