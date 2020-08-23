UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $16.48 on Friday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

