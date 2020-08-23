UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

WBRBY stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Wienerberger has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

