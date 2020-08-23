Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -471.25 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,914 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 377.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,462 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.