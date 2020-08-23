Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.25 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,914 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 93,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

