Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.25 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

