US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a report released on Thursday, August 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Delek US by 19.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 23.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

