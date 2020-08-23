Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) vs. Noble (OTCMKTS:NE) Critical Comparison

Noble (NYSE:NE) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Valaris -122.85% -13.58% -6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noble and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.04 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.13 Valaris $980.64 million 0.03 -$357.21 million ($2.55) -0.07

Valaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Noble and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 10 2 0 0 1.17 Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noble currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 534.15%. Given Noble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Noble is more favorable than Valaris.

Summary

Noble beats Valaris on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Valaris Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

