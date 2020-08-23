Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 302 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,656,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,918,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 38,756.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

RYH stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $242.27.

