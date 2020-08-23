Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.