Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

