Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 35.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,162,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 568,692 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,776,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,300,000 after acquiring an additional 163,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

RCI stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

