Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.