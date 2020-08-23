Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $13,591,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 405,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 84,246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

