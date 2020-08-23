Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 2,062.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Flowserve by 141.2% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.