Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 11,055 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

