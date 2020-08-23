Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

