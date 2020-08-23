Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 363.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $49.30 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.