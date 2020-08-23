Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Shares of VO opened at $176.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

