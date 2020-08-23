Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,253 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,855. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.