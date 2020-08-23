Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,456,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIGI opened at $71.86 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.