Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,769,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,123,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,281,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,525,000 after acquiring an additional 711,108 shares in the last quarter.

