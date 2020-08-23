Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VREX remained flat at $$11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 552,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,804. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.