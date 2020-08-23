Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VREX remained flat at $$11.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 552,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,804. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

