Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,435,000 after acquiring an additional 260,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.22.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.94. 661,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,978. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $273.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

