Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Verastem news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,161,300 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $2,218,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Verastem alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $237.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTM. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Verastem from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.