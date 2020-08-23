Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura increased their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,276,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $137.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

