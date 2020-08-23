Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €123.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €124.83 ($146.86).

PFV stock opened at €159.40 ($187.53) on Thursday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a twelve month high of €180.60 ($212.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €151.88.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

