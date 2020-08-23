Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

