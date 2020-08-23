Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $59,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. Wayside Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

