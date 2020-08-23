Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Position Cut by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Welltower by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 44,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

