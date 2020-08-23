Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $25.53 on Friday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

