Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Short Interest Update

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 8,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.32.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $90.18. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

