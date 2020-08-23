Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.89. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,694,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 313.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 140,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 222,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

