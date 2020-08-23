Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Pra Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $319,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 283,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,472.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,063. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1,787.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,471 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

