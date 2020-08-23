Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,775,182 shares of company stock worth $103,694,710.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPT opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.44.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

