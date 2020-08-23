Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

NASDAQ UBX opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $113,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

