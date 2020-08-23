Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $511.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $511.40 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $456.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,958,248,000 after buying an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after acquiring an additional 432,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $279.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

