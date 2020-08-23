Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. CGI posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

