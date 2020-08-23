Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $2,547,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,155. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,391,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 805,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 686,162 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,314,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,625,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.