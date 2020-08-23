Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$3.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.21) and the highest is ($1.91). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 552.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($32.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($34.49) to ($31.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.60) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.06 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMC. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

