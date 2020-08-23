Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report sales of $490.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.08 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $586.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Cfra lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 129,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $15,989,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 175,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.