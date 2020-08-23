Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.75. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

