Zacks Investment Research Comments on Novan Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.49 on Friday. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 3,149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

