Zacks Investment Research Lowers MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MZDAY. ValuEngine raised MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

